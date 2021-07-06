7-6 all-state

The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) announced its 2021 All-State Team on Tuesday, with three members of the Lady Dutch softball team earning honors in Class 4A. Olivia Eckels was named Second Base – First Team; Kara Hanslovan was named DP – First Team; and Kendall Young was named Pitcher – Second Team.

