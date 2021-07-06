The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) announced its 2021 All-State Team on Tuesday, with three members of the Lady Dutch softball team earning honors in Class 4A. Olivia Eckels was named Second Base – First Team; Kara Hanslovan was named DP – First Team; and Kendall Young was named Pitcher – Second Team.
featured
Three Lady Dutch softball players earn all-state honors
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Dance showcase set for Thursday evening
- Historical Society volunteers tour WWII museum in preparation for new display
- St. Marys girl hosting lemonade stand for charity
- Team USATF announces roster for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
- Three Lady Dutch softball players earn all-state honors
- St. Marys celebrates Fourth of July
- District 10 Tournament play underway
- Shuey headed to Olympics
Popular Content
Articles
- District 10 Tournament play underway
- St. Marys celebrates Fourth of July
- St. Marys girl hosting lemonade stand for charity
- St. Marys priest marks 60 years In priesthood
- Shuey headed to Olympics
- Major softball all-stars win District 10 title
- St. Marys fireworks cancelled for 2021
- Elk County reports new case of COVID-19
- 4H Outdoor Camp participants get unique experience
- Three Lady Dutch softball players earn all-state honors
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Which park in St. Marys is your favorite?
You voted: