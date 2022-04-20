St. Marys Area High School cancelled its scheduled meet against crosstown rival Elk County Catholic High School on Wednesday, citing wet field event areas due to the recent return of winter weather. Both schools have had a number of other events postponed this week.
Track meet cancelled, other events rescheduled
