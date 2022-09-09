CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenny Pickett — the former Pitt star, Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round draft pick — might be the quarterback of the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for right now, Mitch Trubisky is their man under center.

Trubisky will be the starter when the Steelers open the post-Big Ben era on Sunday against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Tags

Recommended for you