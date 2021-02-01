Winter weather forced the cancellation of athletic events scheduled for teams at St. Marys Area High School and Elk County Catholic High School on Monday. Here is a look at when those events are now scheduled to be held:

Monday, Feb. 1

Girls basketball

St. Marys Area vs Bradford – Rescheduled for Feb. 27

ECC vs Otto-Eldred – Rescheduled for Feb. 13

Boys basketball

ECC at Austin – Rescheduled for Feb. 22

Wrestling

St. Marys Area at Coudersport – Rescheduled for Feb. 10

Swimming

St. Marys Area at Clearfield – Rescheduled for Feb. 2

Gymnastics

St. Marys Area at Ridgway – Rescheduled for Feb. 16

