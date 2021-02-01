Winter weather forced the cancellation of athletic events scheduled for teams at St. Marys Area High School and Elk County Catholic High School on Monday. Here is a look at when those events are now scheduled to be held:
Monday, Feb. 1
Girls basketball
St. Marys Area vs Bradford – Rescheduled for Feb. 27
ECC vs Otto-Eldred – Rescheduled for Feb. 13
Boys basketball
ECC at Austin – Rescheduled for Feb. 22
Wrestling
St. Marys Area at Coudersport – Rescheduled for Feb. 10
Swimming
St. Marys Area at Clearfield – Rescheduled for Feb. 2
Gymnastics
St. Marys Area at Ridgway – Rescheduled for Feb. 16