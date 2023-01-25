Over 170 scholarship opportunities are available to area students who are attending colleges, universities or vocational schools.Students can apply for the scholarships through the Elk Community Foundation (ECCF) and the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF), who are both affiliates of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies. The deadline for the submission of their online applications is March 7.
Students can access applications on the Foundation websites: www.elkcountyfoundation.org for ECCF and www.mckeancountyfoundation.org for MCCF. Students should go to the “Scholarships/Information for Students” section on the website that gives detailed information on the wide variety of scholarships available. Here they can begin the application process through an online portal. There are opportunities for everyone who is attending a post-secondary education or vocational school, including non-traditional students.
Between Elk and McKean County there have been 15 new scholarship funds added just this year. Donors established these scholarships in memory of, in honor of, or on behalf of groups or individuals who believe in the power of education and want to help local students.
Visit Community Foundation websites to see what is available. For further details, contact your guidance counselor or the Community Foundation at 814-834-2125 or 1-844-238-2289.
See Thursday's Daily Press for more details.